Greece Train Crash Kills 32
Published
A train with 350 passengers aboard collided with a freight train. Two of the carriages “basically don’t exist anymore,” a regional governor said.Full Article
Published
A train with 350 passengers aboard collided with a freight train. Two of the carriages “basically don’t exist anymore,” a regional governor said.Full Article
A passenger train collided with an oncoming freight train in northern Greece early on Wednesday, killing many people and injuring..
Officials with the Fire Service said that a passenger train and an incoming freight train crashed in a horrific collision in..