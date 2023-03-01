China lab leak 'most likely' caused COVID outbreak, FBI director says
Published
The director of the FBI has said the agency believes COVID-19 "most likely" came from a lab leak in China.Full Article
Published
The director of the FBI has said the agency believes COVID-19 "most likely" came from a lab leak in China.Full Article
During an interview with the Fox News Channel released on Tuesday, FBI Director Christopher Wray publicly confirmed that the FBI..
FBI DIRECTOR ON THE COVID LAB LEAK “THEORY”