Just Fontaine: Former France striker and World Cup record holder dies aged 89
Published
Just Fontaine, who holds the record for the most goals scored at a single World Cup, has died at the age of 89.Full Article
Published
Just Fontaine, who holds the record for the most goals scored at a single World Cup, has died at the age of 89.Full Article
Just Fontaine, who holds the record for the most goals scored at a single World Cup, has died at the age of 89.
The football world is in mourning after legendary France striker Just Fontaine, who was named amongst the 125 Greatest Living..