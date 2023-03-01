Twitter outage: Thousands of users report difficulties, 'Welcome to Twitter' message
Twitter appeared to experience an outage early Wednesday. Thousands of users reported problems starting around 5:15 a.m. ET, according to Downdetector
Twitter users attempting to access the site early Wednesday were greeted with a message reading “Welcome to Twitter,” something..