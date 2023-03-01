Greta Thunberg has been twice detained at protests in Oslo over an onshore wind farm which she and activists say hinders the rights of the Sami indigenous people to raise reindeer in Arctic Norway.Full Article
Greta Thunberg twice detained by police at anti-wind farm protest
