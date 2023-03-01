Everything we know so far after dozens killed in Greece train crash
Published
More than 36 people have been killed in a fatal train collision in Greece, as questions remain over its cause.Full Article
Published
More than 36 people have been killed in a fatal train collision in Greece, as questions remain over its cause.Full Article
A passenger train and a cargo train collided head-on in Greece on Tuesday night, killing dozens as the country's deadliest..
The intercity passenger service was travelling from Athens to Thessaloniki with 350 passengers onboard when it collided with a..