Remains of baby found in search for missing child
Published
The remains of a baby have been found in the search for the missing child of Constance Marten and Mark Gordon, police say.Full Article
Published
The remains of a baby have been found in the search for the missing child of Constance Marten and Mark Gordon, police say.Full Article
Constance Marten and her partner Mark Gordon were arrested while police conduct a search for their missing child
Police said they had located the remains of a two month-old-baby following the arrest of the couple in Brighton earlier this week