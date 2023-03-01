FA Cup 2023: Highlights - Southampton 1-2 Grimsby Town
Published
Watch highlights as League Two side Grimsby reach the FA Cup quarter-finals for the first time in 84 years by beating Southampton.Full Article
Published
Watch highlights as League Two side Grimsby reach the FA Cup quarter-finals for the first time in 84 years by beating Southampton.Full Article
The 31-year-old scored both the Mariners' goals from the penalty spot to take them past their Premier League opponents
Mariners supporter Luke Green gives his initial reaction to Town's historic FA Cup Fifth-Round win at St Mary's