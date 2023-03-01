Jay Leno shows off 'brand new face' on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' following burn accident
Published
After recovering from gasoline burns sustained in November, Jay Leno is joking that he's "the new face of comedy."
Published
After recovering from gasoline burns sustained in November, Jay Leno is joking that he's "the new face of comedy."
Jay Leno , Recovering After , Motorcycle Accident.
NBC reports that Jay Leno is recovering
from a motorcycle accident..
Jay Leno opened up on his health and joked about it after suffering severe burns in a massive fire in the garage of his home in..