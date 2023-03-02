Nordstrom closing down in Canada, shuttering all 13 stores
Published
Nordstrom Inc. says it is winding down its Canadian operations and closing all of its stores in the country.Full Article
Published
Nordstrom Inc. says it is winding down its Canadian operations and closing all of its stores in the country.Full Article
Nordstrom doesn't see a way to profitability in Canada, so it is pulling out of the market. The retailer is closing 13 stores and..
Luxury retailer Nordstrom Inc. is exiting Canada nine years after entering the market, closing all 13 stores and laying off 2,500..
Nordstrom Inc. is closing all of its Canadian stores and cutting 2,500 jobs as it winds down operations in the country.