Live updates: Alex Murdaugh found guilty in double murder trial
Published
Alex Murdaugh has been found guilty of killing his wife and son. A jury convicted the 54-year-old Thursday after about three hours of deliberation.Full Article
Published
Alex Murdaugh has been found guilty of killing his wife and son. A jury convicted the 54-year-old Thursday after about three hours of deliberation.Full Article
Former South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh was found guilty Thursday of killing his wife and adult son in a 2021 double-murder,..
Richard "Alex" Murdaugh faces a jury in Colleton County, South Carolina charged with killing his wife Maggie and son Paul. Follow..