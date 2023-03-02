Review: Riley Keough can sing, but 'Daisy Jones & the Six' is a featherweight flop

Review: Riley Keough can sing, but 'Daisy Jones & the Six' is a featherweight flop

USATODAY.com

Published

Amazon's glossy ode to 1970s rock, "Daisy Jones & the Six," is all style and no substance, in spite of some catchy tunes and Riley Keough.

Full Article