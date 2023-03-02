An Easter Island 'first': New, indigenous moai statue found in volcano's dried-up lake
The newest Easter Island statue was found lying on its side and is just over 5 feet tall. Carbon-14 dating will be used to assess its age.
Researchers have found a new moai statue in a dry lake on the Chilean island of Rapa Nui, joining the approximately 1,000 other..
The moai was found lying in a dried-up lagoon inside a volcano crater, leading researchers to believe there could be more statues..