Tom Sizemore, 'Saving Private Ryan' star, dies at 61 after brain aneurysm: Reports
Published
Actor Tom Sizemore, best known for his role in the war drama "Saving Private Ryan," died March 3 following a brain aneurysm earlier this month.
Published
Actor Tom Sizemore, best known for his role in the war drama "Saving Private Ryan," died March 3 following a brain aneurysm earlier this month.
Saving Private Ryan star passes away following a career tarnished by scandals, weeks after suffering a brain aneurysm
ViewBURBANK, Calif. (AP) — Tom Sizemore, the “Saving Private Ryan” actor whose bright 1990s star burned out under the weight..