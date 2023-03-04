Tom Sizemore, 'Saving Private Ryan' star, dies at 61 after brain aneurysm: Reports

Tom Sizemore, 'Saving Private Ryan' star, dies at 61 after brain aneurysm: Reports

USATODAY.com

Published

Actor Tom Sizemore, best known for his role in the war drama "Saving Private Ryan," died March 3 following a brain aneurysm earlier this month.

Full Article