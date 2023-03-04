Ja Morant: Memphis Grizzlies star suspended as NBA investigates social media video
Published
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant is suspended as the NBA investigates a video that appears to show him holding a gun in a nightclub.Full Article
Published
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant is suspended as the NBA investigates a video that appears to show him holding a gun in a nightclub.Full Article
After a livestream early Saturday where Morant seems to be holding a gun, the Grizzlies announced he will be "away from..