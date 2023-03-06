Gary Rossington, Lynyrd Skynyrd's last original member, dead at 71
Published
Gary Rossington, founding member of Lynyrd Skynyrd, has died. "Gary is now with his Skynyrd brothers and family in heaven," the band's statement read.
Published
Gary Rossington, founding member of Lynyrd Skynyrd, has died. "Gary is now with his Skynyrd brothers and family in heaven," the band's statement read.
Guitarist and songwriter Gary Rossington, the last surviving founding member of Lynyrd Skynyrd, died Sunday at the age of 71. No..
Gary Rossington, guitarist, songwriter and longest-serving member of the Southern rock band, Lynyrd Skynyrd died Sunday. He was 71...
Guitarist Gary Rossington, the last original member of Lynyrd Skynyrd, who survived their 1977 plane crash and played with the band..