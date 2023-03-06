Britain and Germany are set to take part in joint air operations over Estonia for the first time, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has announced.Full Article
RAF to conduct joint NATO air policing missions with German Air Force in Estonia
Sky News0 shares 3 views
You might like
Related news coverage
War games: UK pilots to hold joint mission with Germany in Nato member Estonia, right on Russia’s border
British pilots are set to conduct joint air policing missions in Estonia alongside the German air force for the first time. It..
City A.M.