Police searching for five people who went missing after night out find three bodies
Published
Police in Wales searching for five people who went missing after a night out say they have found three bodies.Full Article
Published
Police in Wales searching for five people who went missing after a night out say they have found three bodies.Full Article
The five had been on a night out clubbing in Newport before the tragedy.
Three people were killed and multiple others were wounded in shootings Monday night at Michigan State University, with five being..