Djokovic withdraws from Indian Wells because of vaccination status
World number one Novak Djokovic withdraws from this week's Indian Wells Masters event with the Serb unable to enter the United States.Full Article
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - MARCH 03: Novak Djokovic of Serbia competes with Daniil Medvedev of Russia (not seen) during men's..
