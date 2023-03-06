Who is Charles Bronson, Britain's most notorious prisoner?
Charles Bronson, known as Britain's most notorious prisoner has been in jail for nearly 50 years, with most of his time in solitary confinement.Full Article
Bronson has spent most of the past 48 years in prison and is one of the UK's longest serving inmates
Britain's most notorious inmate Charles Bronson has said he can "taste freedom" ahead of his public parole hearing next week.