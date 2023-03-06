Two women and a man who were killed in a car crash in Wales after a night out have been named.Full Article
Three people killed in Cardiff car crash after night out named - two others in hospital
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Aerial pictures show scene of deadly Cardiff car crash
ODN
Aerial footage shows the scene where three people were killed in a car crash that left two others seriously injured. Eve Smith, 21,..
Advertisement
More coverage
Police searching for three women and two men reported missing after a night out in Cardiff have found three dead
Hull Daily Mail
The two other missing people have been transported to hospital with serious injuries