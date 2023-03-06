Georgina Beyer, world's first transgender parliamentarian, dead at 65
Published
Georgina Beyer, the world's first openly transgender member of parliament and a tireless advocate for LGBTQ rights, has died at the age of 65.Full Article
Published
Georgina Beyer, the world's first openly transgender member of parliament and a tireless advocate for LGBTQ rights, has died at the age of 65.Full Article
Georgina Beyer, a trailblazing New Zealand politician who in 1999 became the world’s first openly transgender member of..
Georgina Beyer, a trailblazing New Zealand politician who in 1999 became the world’s first openly transgender member of..