Angela Bassett did the thing
Published
Angela Bassett got her second Oscar nod, for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," 29 years after her first. Now she's ready to explain her ineffable "regal" quality.Full Article
Published
Angela Bassett got her second Oscar nod, for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," 29 years after her first. Now she's ready to explain her ineffable "regal" quality.Full Article
Learn More Twitter Is Furious Over Angela Bassett's Loss At The 2023 Oscars The tricky thing about every awards ceremony is that..
Angela Bassett chatted with The Hollywood Reporter on the red carpet of the 2023 SAG Awards.