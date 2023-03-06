Mexico: 103 unaccompanied minors abandoned in truck
A total of 343 migrants - including 103 children - have been found in an abandoned truck in Mexico.Full Article
Mexican authorities found 103 unaccompanied minors mostly from Guatemala inside an abandoned truck trailer in the eastern Mexican..
The minors found were found in an abandoned truck along with 212 unrelated adults in the eastern Mexican state of Veracruz. It is..