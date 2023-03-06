Archaeologists unearth Sphinx-like statue - and think they know why it appears to be smiling
Archaeologists have unearthed a Sphinx-like statue and the remains of a shrine in an ancient temple in southern Egypt.Full Article
Archaeologists also found a Roman-era stone slab with demotic and hieroglyphic inscriptions.
Archaeologists believe the statue is depicting a likeness of the Roman Emperor Claudius