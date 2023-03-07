Faith in Canadian visitor visa system thin as twice-rejected South African orphan launches federal challenge
The extended family of South African orphan Ryleigh Ridland are taking their fight to get her a temporary visitor visa to federal court after a two year legal wrangle to bring her to Canada. The nine-year-old girl's legal guardian fears her efforts will be lost among an unprecedented surge of applications as world events see more people applying to an already backlogged system.Full Article