Liverpool fans will get ticket refunds from UEFA over Champions League final chaos in Paris last year
Published
UEFA will offer ticket refunds for Liverpool fans impacted by Champions League final chaos in Paris last year.Full Article
Published
UEFA will offer ticket refunds for Liverpool fans impacted by Champions League final chaos in Paris last year.Full Article
The clash with Real Madrid was marred by scenes outside of the stadium.
Liverpool fans who went to last season's Champions League final in Paris will be refunded by UEFA after a report found the..