A pilot told investigators he did not recall hearing another on the ground announce he was taking off before their helicopters collided and crashed - killing four people, including a British couple - in Australia, according to an interim report.Full Article
Surviving pilot does not recall hearing radio signal in fatal helicopter crash - report
