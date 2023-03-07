Uefa to refund Liverpool fans who had tickets for 2022 Champions League final
Published
Uefa is to refund Liverpool fans who had tickets for the 2022 Champions League final in Paris.Full Article
European soccer’s governing body will return millions of dollars to fans affected by dangerous overcrowding that its own..
An independent report has said that the serious security failures had put the lives of Liverpool and Real Madrid fans at risk