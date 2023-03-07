King Charles heckled during royal visit in U.K.
Anti-monarchy protesters were among the crowd who greeted King Charles and Camilla, the Queen Consort, on a visit to Colchester, England.Full Article
They are now expected to arrive at around midday
Colchester's celebration of receiving city status continues today with the visit of the King and Queen Consort