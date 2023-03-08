Harry and Meghan's daughter Princess Lilibet christened
Princess Lilibet Diana was christened at the couple's home on Friday by the Archbishop of Los Angeles.Full Article
Princess Lilibet Diana was christened on Friday, March 3. Despite invitations, no royal family member was in attendance.
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have declared their children Archie and Lilibet have a “birthright” to be referred to as a a..