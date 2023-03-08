IND vs AUS 4th Test: Ishan Kishan to replace KS Bharat? Know details
Published
Indian reserve wicketkeeper for the series, Ishan Kishan was seen in two different net sessions during the practice ahead of the 4th Test against Australia.Full Article
Published
Indian reserve wicketkeeper for the series, Ishan Kishan was seen in two different net sessions during the practice ahead of the 4th Test against Australia.Full Article
Bharat has scored 8, 6, 23 not out, 17 and 3 in the five innings that he played in the first three Tests against Australia