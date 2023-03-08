Man City star Kyle Walker being investigated by police over alleged indecent exposure
Manchester City and England footballer Kyle Walker is being investigated by officers in relation to an alleged indecent exposure.Full Article
Cheshire Police are "aware of a video circulating on social media" of the England star.
The alleged incident is said to have happened on Sunday after Manchester City’s 2-0 Premier League win over Newcastle.
The alleged incident is said to have happened on Sunday after City's 2-0 Premier League win over Newcastle.