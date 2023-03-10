German police investigating 'hostage situation' in Karlsruhe
Published
Authorities are responding to a hostage situation reportedly taking place in a pharmacy in the southwestern German city.Full Article
Published
Authorities are responding to a hostage situation reportedly taking place in a pharmacy in the southwestern German city.Full Article
The incident follows Thursday's deadly rampage at a Jehovah's Witnesses hall in Hamburg.
Police are responding to a hostage situation taking place in a pharmacy in the southwestern German city.