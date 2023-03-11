Indian Wells: Emma Raducanu beats Magda Linette to reach third round
Published
Britain's Emma Raducanu continues her return to form with a straight-set win over the 20th seed Magda Linette at Indian Wells.Full Article
Published
Britain's Emma Raducanu continues her return to form with a straight-set win over the 20th seed Magda Linette at Indian Wells.Full Article
Emma Raducanu puts in an impressive showing as she beats Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-1 2-6 6-4 in their third-round match at Indian..
Britain's Emma Raducanu continues her return to form with a straight-set win over the 20th seed Magda Linette at Indian Wells.
Follow BBC Radio 5 Live commentary from the Indian Wells as Dan Evans faces Jack Draper & Emma Raducanu plays Magda Linette,..