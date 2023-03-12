Cyclone Freddy makes landfall in Mozambique, again
Published
Freddy is set to become the longest-lasting cyclone on record, after it hit the country a second time on its looping trajectory considered rare by meteorologists.Full Article
Published
Freddy is set to become the longest-lasting cyclone on record, after it hit the country a second time on its looping trajectory considered rare by meteorologists.Full Article
Record-breaking Cyclone Freddy made its second landfall in Mozambique Saturday night, pounding the southern African nation with..