Match of the Day 2 expected to be broadcast in 'much-reduced' format amid Lineker row
Published
Match of the Day 2 coverage is expected to be "much-reduced" as the fallout from the Gary Lineker BBC row continues.Full Article
Published
Match of the Day 2 coverage is expected to be "much-reduced" as the fallout from the Gary Lineker BBC row continues.Full Article
A person dressed in a rabbit outfit has been seen outside Gary Lineker's house as the row between the BBC and the Match of the Day..
Gary Lineker is questioned outside his home as the row between him and the BBC grows. The Match of the Day presenter doesn't answer..