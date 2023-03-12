Australia in India: Virat Kohli hits first Test century since 2019 on day four
India superstar Virat Kohli ends his long wait for a Test century with a superb 186 which enables the hosts to build a lead over Australia.Full Article
Virat Kohli recorded his second slowest Test century ever as he took 241 balls to reach the milestone. It took Kohli 41 innings..