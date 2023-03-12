Six Nations 2023: Scotland 7-22 Ireland - highlights
Watch highlights as Ireland beat Scotland 22-7 in the Six Nations clash to keep their Grand Slam dreams alive.Full Article
The world number one side swept the Scots away in a dominant showing at Murrayfield.
