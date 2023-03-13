Ukraine war: Heavy losses reported as battle for Bakhmut rages
Both Ukraine and Russia have reported inflicting significant losses in the eastern city.Full Article
Defense analysts report that Ukrainian defenders near Bakhmut have successfully held off Russian troops despite superior artillery..
The battle for Bakhmut has raged on for seven months, with both sides suffering heavy casualties. But why has control of the city..