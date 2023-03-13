The Elephant Whisperers becomes first Indian film to win Oscar, bags Best Documentary Short prize
Published
The Elephant Whisperers, a documentary short, has created history by winning the first-ever Oscar by an Indian film.Full Article
Published
The Elephant Whisperers, a documentary short, has created history by winning the first-ever Oscar by an Indian film.Full Article
India won its first Oscar for 2023 as Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga's 'The Elephant Whisperer' bags an award for Best..
The Elephant Whisperers, a documentary short, has created history by winning the first-ever Oscar by an Indian film.