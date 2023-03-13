Michelle Yeoh wins best actress, making Oscars history: 'A beacon of hope and possibilities'
Michelle Yeoh made Oscars history Sunday night as the first Asian star to win best actress for her role in "Everything Everywhere All at Once."
