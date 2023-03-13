Oscars 2023: Meet Guneet Monga, Indian film producer who won Academy Award for 'The Elephant Whisperers'
Published
The Elephant Whisperers, Lunchbox producer Guneet Monga has won the Academy Award for Best Documentary Short.Full Article
Published
The Elephant Whisperers, Lunchbox producer Guneet Monga has won the Academy Award for Best Documentary Short.Full Article
Indian films made history at the 95th Academy Awards securing two wins for the country. SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR won the..
RRR's power-packed song Naatu Naatu won the Oscar for Original Song and The Elephant Whisperers won in the Best Documentary Short..