Oscars 2023: Meet Guneet Monga, Indian film producer who won Academy Award for 'The Elephant Whisperers'

Oscars 2023: Meet Guneet Monga, Indian film producer who won Academy Award for 'The Elephant Whisperers'

DNA

Published

The Elephant Whisperers, Lunchbox producer Guneet Monga has won the Academy Award for Best Documentary Short.

Full Article