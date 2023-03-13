'Is £14.09 an hour really all junior doctors are worth?': Junior doctors launch three-day strike
Published
Tens of thousands of junior doctors are launching a three-day strike in a dispute over pay and conditions.Full Article
Published
Tens of thousands of junior doctors are launching a three-day strike in a dispute over pay and conditions.Full Article
BBC Local News: Sheffield and South Yorkshire -- The BMA says junior doctors want a pay increase to make up up for 15 years of..
The health secretary has invited junior doctors for pay talks in an attempt to avert next week's three-day strike in England.