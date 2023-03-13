'The world comes to the UK to see them': Sunak appears to rule out return of Elgin Marbles
Published
Rishi Sunak has said there are "no plans" to change a law which prevents the permanent return of the Elgin Marbles to Greece.Full Article
Published
Rishi Sunak has said there are "no plans" to change a law which prevents the permanent return of the Elgin Marbles to Greece.Full Article
Rishi Sunak has said there are “no plans” to change a law which blocks the Elgin Marbles from being given to Greece. The Prime..