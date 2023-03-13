Iran: Khamenei's regime pardons 22,000 protesters
Published
The Islamic regime has pardoned 22,000 people arrested during recent nationwide demonstrations. The protests flared up following Mahsa Amini's death in police custody.Full Article
Published
The Islamic regime has pardoned 22,000 people arrested during recent nationwide demonstrations. The protests flared up following Mahsa Amini's death in police custody.Full Article
The Islamic regime has pardoned 22,000 people arrested during recent nationwide demonstrations that flared up following Mahsa..
Dozens of schools in Iran were targeted in the ongoing string of chemical gas attacks by regime operatives on Saturday. This trend..