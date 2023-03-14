Spain's Princess Leonor to undergo 3 years military service
Published
The heir to the throne will begin three years of military training later this year. Training will begin in the General Military Academy in the fall.Full Article
Published
The heir to the throne will begin three years of military training later this year. Training will begin in the General Military Academy in the fall.Full Article
Spain's Crown Princess Leonor will begin three years of military training in September as she prepares to one day take the throne,..
Princess Leonor of Spain, the heir to the throne, will take part in three years of military training when she finishes school.