A 400-year-old hotel in West Sussex that was said to be housing Ukrainian refugees has been badly damaged by a fire.Full Article
Fire breaks out at 400-year-old hotel 'housing Ukrainian refugees'
Sky News0 shares 4 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Pictures as fire destroys 400-year-old hotel full of refugees
Hull Daily Mail
Over 30 people have been evacuated from the building and firefighters are working hard to bring the fire under control
Advertisement
More coverage
LIVE: Ukraine 'refugees' evacuated from huge fire at 400-year-old hotel in Sussex
Crews from West Sussex Fire and Rescue attending a blaze in Sussex market town
Wales Online