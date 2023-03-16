Justin Bieber has shared a video of him flashing a smile - an inconsequential move for most stars, but huge for him considering facial paralysis forced the singer to cancel his world tour.Full Article
Justin Bieber shares health update after face paralysis forced him to cancel world tour
