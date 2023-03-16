The US Air Force has released video said to show a Russian jet intercepting a US drone and dump fuel in its path over the Black Sea.Full Article
Video shows moment Russian fighter jet intercepts US drone
The 42-second clip shows two Russian fighters spraying the American aircraft with a substance the Pentagon says is jet fuel.
